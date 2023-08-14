Man dies in Toronto basement fire, road closures in effect

A man has been pronounced dead after a fire in Toronto on Monday evening.
Emergency services were called to the area of Keele Street and Yore Road, near Eglinton Avenue, around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a basement fire.
Toronto fire told Global News one person was found in the basement unit and had serious injuries. Paramedics said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Firefighters later confirmed the news.
“Tragically the occupant has been pronounced as deceased,” Toronto fire said in a post on social media.
Toronto police said road closures were in place.
