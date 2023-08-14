Many Regina residents excited as green compost bins begin to arrive

Send this page to someone via email

Many neighbourhoods throughout Regina are now seeing green bins for composting along with their garbage disposal and recycling bins.

Resident Samantha Cabylis said the green waste bin is a great initiative to start in the city.

“I think people have been throwing in the garbage too long, and now they have the idea about composting,” said Cabylis.

“Just having that education piece that you can compost is a really good idea to help residents learn more about composting.”

Sabrina Ramirez received her green bin last week in her neighbourhood and is excited to start using it.

“There’s a good comprehensive package that they provided, kind of indicating everything that can be used on it,” she said.

“So, I think it’s going to cut down on a lot of that garbage that we normally throw out and now we can compost. I didn’t previously compost, but I am excited about using it.”

Dierdre Larsen, who lives in Regina’s northwest, said in her area, residents have yet to receive their green bins but are still excited to start using them.

“I think it’s a really great idea,” said Larsen. “Me and my household, we’re huge proponents for recycling and we try our best to compost. I think if we can get more people in the city on board, it’ll be really beneficial overall.”

Janet Aird, City of Regina Water Waste and Environment acting director, said reactions have been mixed from local residents about the green bin rollout.

“(We) have had some people not wanting the carts or hoping may take the cart away so we’ve had some service requests related to that,” said Aird. “But a significant number of the residents that they’ve engaged (and) talked to the crews, (said) they’re really happy that the service is coming out.

“They’re excited for it to start and are looking forward to it.”

The first collection will start on the week of Sept. 4, 2023, and it will be on a weekly basis until November when pickup will be bi-weekly.