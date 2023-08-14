Missing Alberta teen suspected to be in Manitoba: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Search efforts continue as officials believe a missing Alberta teen may be in Manitoba.

RCMP officers said 15-year-old Preston Bradstock was last seen on July 23 in Sylvan Lake, Alta. According to police, he may have headed to Manitoba.

Officers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him and said his family is concerned for his well-being.

Missing Alberta teen Preston Bradstock, 15, is believed to be in Manitoba, according to Sylvan Lake RCMP. Courtesy of Sylvan Lake RCMP

Preston is described as having a light complexion, brown hair, brown eyes, weighing 180lbs, and standing at five-feet-six-inches. Police also noted that he was with a blue 2021 Cadillac Escalade, with Alberta licence plate BJC3366.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-887-3333 or local police.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.