Power outage, winds delay inaugural sailing of new Nanaimo-Vancouver passenger ferry

A new passenger ferry providing service between Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver had a rough launch Monday, with strong winds and power outages forcing it to cancel its inaugural 6 a.m. sailing.

Hullo Ferries also cancelled its 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon sailings, citing safety concerns.

“In light of the city-wide power outages late last night that caused a loss of power to the berth and to the vessels, it is crucial to run an impact assessment impact across all our vessel systems to ensure the absolute safety and reliability of our operations,” Hullo CEO Alastair Caddick said in a statement.

The company said it is also monitoring weather after Environment Canada issued a gale-force winds alert.

“Safety and reliability remain our North Star at Hullo,” Caddick added.

“While we recognize the anticipation and excitement surrounding our early sailings, our commitment to ensuring an impeccably safe voyage for our passengers is unwavering.”

The new high-speed, foot-passenger ferry is pledging 70-minute transits between Vancouver Island and Vancouver on its two catamarans, with fares starting at $39.99.

Passengers are advised to check the Hullo website for up to date information on delays or cancellations.