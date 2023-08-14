2nd suspect arrested in fatal Montreal shooting with alleged ties to mob

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say a second arrest has been made after a woman with alleged ties to organized crime was fatally gunned down in the spring.

Claudia Iacono, 39, was killed in a parking lot in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood on May 16. She was behind the wheel of her vehicle when she was shot in the later afternoon and her car ended up crashing into a nearby building, according to police.

Iacono was married to Antonio Gallo, the son of the late Moreno Gallo, a reputed mob boss in the Montreal mafia. He was killed in Mexico in 2013, a few years after he was deported.

Police said Monday that a 30-year-old suspect was arrested in Toronto, where he is currently in custody on a firearm charge. The man is expected to be charged with first-degree murder in Iacono’s death on Tuesday at the Montreal courthouse, where he will appear by video.

Citing evidence gathered by investigators, police believe the man helped plan the murder.

This is the second arrest in Iacono’s death. Joel Richard Clarke, 28, was arrested in early June near Toronto with help from the Ontario Provincial Police. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Iacono’s death is the city’s eighth homicide of 2023. The investigation is ongoing and police say anyone with information about the shooting can call 911 or their local police station.

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press