Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2nd suspect arrested in fatal Montreal shooting with alleged ties to mob

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 3:54 pm
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. View image in full screen
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police say a second arrest has been made after a woman with alleged ties to organized crime was fatally gunned down in the spring.

Claudia Iacono, 39, was killed in a parking lot in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood on May 16. She was behind the wheel of her vehicle when she was shot in the later afternoon and her car ended up crashing into a nearby building, according to police.

Iacono was married to Antonio Gallo, the son of the late Moreno Gallo, a reputed mob boss in the Montreal mafia. He was killed in Mexico in 2013, a few years after he was deported.

Police said Monday that a 30-year-old suspect was arrested in Toronto, where he is currently in custody on a firearm charge. The man is expected to be charged with first-degree murder in Iacono’s death on Tuesday at the Montreal courthouse, where he will appear by video.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Citing evidence gathered by investigators, police believe the man helped plan the murder.

This is the second arrest in Iacono’s death. Joel Richard Clarke, 28, was arrested in early June near Toronto with help from the Ontario Provincial Police. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Iacono’s death is the city’s eighth homicide of 2023. The investigation is ongoing and police say anyone with information about the shooting can call 911 or their local police station.

with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press

More on Canada
Montreal shootingMontreal gun violenceMontreal mafiaMontreal mobMontreal Organized CrimeClaudia IaconoClaudia Iacono deathClaudia Iacono murderGallo familyMontreal Mafia deaths
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices