1 of 2 vehicles recovered after Saskatoon construction theft

One of two pieces of construction equipment stolen from a Saskatoon construction company has been found mostly intact after a report to police near Vonda, Sask.

Kevin Boychuk co-owns K3 Excavating and said his front-end loader was stolen on June 23 and his semi-truck was stolen July 3.

Saskatoon RCMP gave Boychuk a call saying someone reported the loader in the rural municipality of Grant just southeast of Vonda.

“There’s a little bit of damage, decals removed,” Boychuk said.

He said they were still missing a semi-truck, a 2007 Kenworth T800 he said was valued between $100,000 and $150,000.

View image in full screen Missing truck from K3 Excavating in Saskatoon. Ethan Butterfield/ Global News

Boychuk added that the loader is valued anywhere between $90,000 and $120,000

“We need the truck back.”

He said that semi-truck was the only thing they could do heavy hauls with.

Boychuk said he’s worried that whoever stole it might try to sell off parts of the truck, noting that the engine alone is valuable.

“My summer was lost, we’ve been looking for this equipment since the loader left June 23.”

He said these thefts have hurt his small company.

“We just want our equipment back.”

Saskatoon police told Global News they have received a complaint about the theft and are currently investigating.