Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 of 2 vehicles recovered after Saskatoon construction theft

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 2:30 pm
Kevin Boychuk recovered a front-end loader that was stolen from him, but is still looking for his semi. View image in full screen
Kevin Boychuk recovered a front-end loader that was stolen from him, but is still looking for his semi. Global News/ Ethan Butterfield
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One of two pieces of construction equipment stolen from a Saskatoon construction company has been found mostly intact after a report to police near Vonda, Sask.

Kevin Boychuk co-owns K3 Excavating and said his front-end loader was stolen on June 23 and his semi-truck was stolen July 3.

Saskatoon RCMP gave Boychuk a call saying someone reported the loader in the rural municipality of Grant just southeast of Vonda.

“There’s a little bit of damage, decals removed,” Boychuk said.

He said they were still missing a semi-truck, a 2007 Kenworth T800 he said was valued between $100,000 and $150,000.

Missing truck from K3 Excavating in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Missing truck from K3 Excavating in Saskatoon. Ethan Butterfield/ Global News

Boychuk added that the loader is valued anywhere between $90,000 and $120,000

Story continues below advertisement

“We need the truck back.”

He said that semi-truck was the only thing they could do heavy hauls with.

Click to play video: 'Construction site theft a ‘constant battle’ in Lethbridge'
Construction site theft a ‘constant battle’ in Lethbridge

Boychuk said he’s worried that whoever stole it might try to sell off parts of the truck, noting that the engine alone is valuable.

Trending Now

“My summer was lost, we’ve been looking for this equipment since the loader left June 23.”

He said these thefts have hurt his small company.

“We just want our equipment back.”

Saskatoon police told Global News they have received a complaint about the theft and are currently investigating.

More on Crime
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon PoliceTheftConstructionStolenequipment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices