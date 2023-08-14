$10K worth of electronics stolen from Peterborough north-end business

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police report more than $10,000 in electronics were stolen last week from a north-end business in Peterborough, Ont.

On Aug. 11, the Peterborough Police Service was informed of a break and enter at the business in the area of Chemong Road and Simons Avenue.

Police determined the suspect had entered the store just before it closed on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 10. The suspect waited in the store until staff had left before taking approximately $10,000 worth of electronics.

The suspect is described as five feet 11 inches tall and wearing a black hoody and jogger pants, a blue baseball cap with “DODGERS” lettering, bright white Crocs footwear and a white surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.