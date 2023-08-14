Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$10K worth of electronics stolen from Peterborough north-end business

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 1:46 pm
Police in Peterborough, Ont. are looking for a suspect after $10,000 worth of electronics were stolen from a north-end business on Aug. 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont. are looking for a suspect after $10,000 worth of electronics were stolen from a north-end business on Aug. 10, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police report more than $10,000 in electronics were stolen last week from a north-end business in Peterborough, Ont.

On Aug. 11, the Peterborough Police Service was informed of a break and enter at the business in the area of Chemong Road and Simons Avenue.

Police determined the suspect had entered the store just before it closed on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 10. The suspect waited in the store until staff had left before taking approximately $10,000 worth of electronics.

The suspect is described as five feet 11 inches tall and wearing a black hoody and jogger pants, a blue baseball cap with “DODGERS” lettering, bright white Crocs footwear and a white surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'SIU probes circumstances of ‘medical’ distress’ that led to man’s death during situation with Peterborough police'
SIU probes circumstances of ‘medical’ distress’ that led to man’s death during situation with Peterborough police
TheftPeterborough Police ServiceBreak And EnterPeterborough PolicePeterborough crimeBreak InStolen Electronics
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices