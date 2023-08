Send this page to someone via email

Whether you’re coming for a visit or looking to put down roots, it’s best to talk to the local experts!

Daryl Hooke will be joined by Vern May, Manager of Economic Development with the City of Wetaskiwin to talk about what makes Wetaskiwin a draw for both visitors and future residents!

From golf at Montgomery Glen, to the excitement of the Edmonton International Raceway – find out what sets Wetaskiwin apart during Talk To The Experts, Saturday on 630 CHED.