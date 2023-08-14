Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Aug. 14

Send this page to someone via email

The economic partnership between EnviroWay and the Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs, and Grounded Lithium’s Kindersley project.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Aug. 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

EnviroWay, Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs partnership on cleaning supplies

It’s a new partnership that could put Indigenous products into mainstream stores while fuelling economic growth.

Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs is teaming up with Saskatoon cleaning company EnviroWay on the joint venture that grew during the pandemic.

Rob Norris and Raj Behari join Chris Carr to discuss the joint venture, which is being called a catalyst for economic opportunity.

Grounded Lithium discusses the potential of its Kindersley project

Potash and uranium come to mind when people think of mining in Saskatchewan. But perceptions are changing with an increased interest in the exploration of critical elements like lithium in the province.

Grounded Lithium recently announced the results of a preliminary economic assessment on the first phase of 11,000 tons per year of battery-grade lithium production.

The company’s CEO, Gregg Smith, looks at the potential of their Kindersley lithium project.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Aug. 14

Hot start to the week — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Monday, Aug. 14, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.