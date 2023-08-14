Waterloo police say fatal shooting in Kitchener considered homicide

See more sharing options

One man is dead following a shooting in downtown Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to an area of Queen Street South and Charles Street around 11 p.m. Sunday about reports of multiple gunshots.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from injuries and later died.

Investigators are treating this as a homicide and are looking for man around 5′ 10″with a thin build, last seen wearing jeans, a dark hoodie, and a surgical mask.

The major crimes unit is being brought in and there will be an increased police presence in the area.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9997 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.