Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police say fatal shooting in Kitchener considered homicide

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 14, 2023 9:56 am
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One man is dead following a shooting in downtown Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to an area of Queen Street South and Charles Street around 11 p.m. Sunday about reports of multiple gunshots.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from injuries and later died.

Investigators are treating this as a homicide and are looking for man around 5′ 10″with a thin build, last seen wearing  jeans, a dark hoodie, and a surgical mask.

Trending Now

The major crimes unit is being brought in and there will be an increased police presence in the area.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9997 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Advertisement
More on Crime
ShootingHomicideKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceKitchener CrimeFatal ShootingMultiple Gunshots
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices