Apartment fire shuts down North Winnipeg street

An apartment fire has shut down part of Mountain Avenue between Salter Street and Charles Street in Winnipeg’s North End.

Winnipeg fire crews responded to the structure fire just before 7:15 a.m. on Sunday morning and found smoke and flames coming from the building.

Twenty residents were displaced from the building and the city’s emergency social services team went to the scene to give them temporary shelter. One person was treated by paramedics.

Crews are expected to be in the area throughout the day. Area residents and drivers are asked to avoid the area.