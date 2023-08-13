Menu

Fire

Apartment fire shuts down North Winnipeg street

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted August 13, 2023 1:19 pm
A fire in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue shut down parts of the street on Sunday. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. View image in full screen
A fire in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue shut down parts of the street on Sunday. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Arsalan Saeed / Global News
An apartment fire has shut down part of Mountain Avenue between Salter Street and Charles Street in Winnipeg’s North End.

Winnipeg fire crews responded to the structure fire just before 7:15 a.m. on Sunday morning and found smoke and flames coming from the building.

Twenty residents were displaced from the building and the city’s emergency social services team went to the scene to give them temporary shelter. One person was treated by paramedics.

Crews are expected to be in the area throughout the day. Area residents and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

