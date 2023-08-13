Caledon, Ont. crash leaves woman with life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash in Caledon, Ont., officials say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers from their Caledon detachment were on the scene of a collision in the area of Charleston Sideroad and Horseshoe Hill Road Sunday.

Paramedics told Global News a high-speed, head-on crash had taken place.

A woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two other people were taken to a local hospital, one with serious injuries, and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported to emergency services before 12 p.m. Sunday.