Crime

Man shot in the face in Surrey, B.C., suspect at large 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 13, 2023 1:28 pm
Man shot in the face in Surrey, suspect at large
A heavy police presence was seen in Surrey Saturday afternoon for a shooting where the victim was struck in the face.
A heavy police presence was seen in  Surrey Saturday afternoon after police responded to a shooting.

Officers found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his face. The man’s wounds were not life-threatening and he was taken to hospital.

Police say the incident occurred around 12 p.m. on 152 Street near Fraser Highway.

“The victim was at a bus stop when he had bumped into an unknown man on a bike. There was an exchange between the two, and the suspect then shot at the victim,” BC RCMP staff said in an email.

Neighbours rattled after man shot dead in quiet Richmond community

The suspect is at large, police said. He is described as between 20 and 30 years old with a medium build, dirty blond hair and a light beard.

Police said the suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and dark board shorts, and riding a bike at the time of the shooting. He was also carrying a man purse and holding a blue bag with empty cans.

“There is no nexus to the B.C. gang conflict,” BC RCMP staff.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

