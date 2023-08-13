Menu

Crime

Shooting near Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market injures 3; young child among victims

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 13, 2023 12:22 pm
Toronto police said they responded to a shooting near St. Lawrence Market on Saturday evening. View image in full screen
Toronto police said they responded to a shooting near St. Lawrence Market on Saturday evening. Global News
Two men and a child younger than five years old were injured after a shooting near St. Lawrence Market in Toronto on Saturday evening.

Toronto police said officers received a call for a shooting just before 6 p.m. in the area of the Esplanade and Princess Street.

Police arrived at the scene to find three people with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Two of the victims were men, one in his 50s and the other in his 80s. They both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The child suffered superficial injuries, according to police.

The suspect is described as thin and wearing dark clothing. They drove a dark-coloured vehicle with dark rims, last seen heading east on Front Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

