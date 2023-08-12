Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former Regina high school student seeks 50-year reunion

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted August 12, 2023 8:26 pm
A former Balfour Collegiate student is seeking students for a 50-year-reunion. View image in full screen
A former Balfour Collegiate student is seeking students for a 50-year-reunion. Moosa Imran/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former high school student is calling on his classmates to come say hello.

Stephen Lindenback, once a student at Balfour Collegiate in Regina, is seeking classmates for a 50-year reunion.

“I just want to have an evening to bring us together, for all the people that I met,” he said.

Lindenback recalled enjoying his time as a student and gave special credit to his teachers for prepping him for life after school with “good ethics.”

The 65-year-old started his journey as a student at Balfour in 1972 and graduated in 1976. He said he is inviting alumni who graduated between 1971 and 1977 to a reunion at the Turvey Centre on Sept. 30.

“I want to share laughter and a nostalgic night. We’re at the age of 65 now and after the last few years I think people will really appreciate coming out,” he said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Lindenback said he looks back most fondly on the relationships he built in school, including meeting his wife.

Through the use of Facebook and word of mouth, Lidenback is seeking more graduates from 50 years ago to come to the reunion as he hopes to invoke positive memories.

More on Canada
SchoolStudentReunionBalfour CollegiateHigh School Reunionregina high school50 year reunion
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices