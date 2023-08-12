Former Regina high school student seeks 50-year reunion

Send this page to someone via email

A former high school student is calling on his classmates to come say hello.

Stephen Lindenback, once a student at Balfour Collegiate in Regina, is seeking classmates for a 50-year reunion.

“I just want to have an evening to bring us together, for all the people that I met,” he said.

Lindenback recalled enjoying his time as a student and gave special credit to his teachers for prepping him for life after school with “good ethics.”

The 65-year-old started his journey as a student at Balfour in 1972 and graduated in 1976. He said he is inviting alumni who graduated between 1971 and 1977 to a reunion at the Turvey Centre on Sept. 30.

“I want to share laughter and a nostalgic night. We’re at the age of 65 now and after the last few years I think people will really appreciate coming out,” he said.

Lindenback said he looks back most fondly on the relationships he built in school, including meeting his wife.

Through the use of Facebook and word of mouth, Lidenback is seeking more graduates from 50 years ago to come to the reunion as he hopes to invoke positive memories.