Canada

‘Tragic accident’: Man found dead on Whistler biking trail

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 12, 2023 1:53 pm
Hiker dies while climbing Black Tusk near Whistler
A woman has died after a fall while climbing Black Tusk near Whistler. Whistler search and rescue, paramedics and RCMP were called to the mountain to provide medical aid but 28-year-old Nicole Killian from Richmond, Vt., died from her injuries. – Jul 11, 2023
A body of a man was found on a Whistler, B.C., biking trail on Thursday.

Sea to Sky Whistler RCMP said foul play is not suspected in the “sudden death.”

“The deceased male had not been previously reported missing, but attending officers learned that he (had) gone biking on August 8 and (had) not returned,” Const. Katrina Boehmer said.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the male who appears to have died from a tragic accident while mountain biking on one of the more challenging trails in the area.”

The BC Coroner Service and emergency services are investigating the death alongside RCMP members.

Police said no further details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sea to Sky Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044.

This is BC: Whistler home to top extreme mountain bike course designer

In early July, a woman from Richmond, Vt., died after falling on a hike near Black Tusk.

Sea to Sky RCMP identified the victim as 28-year-old Nicole Killian.

Police were called to reports the woman had fallen off the Black Tusk Chimney and was seriously injured.

Police, paramedics and Whistler Search and Rescue responded, but the woman died of her injuries shortly afterward.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

