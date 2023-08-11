‘Could have been catastrophic’: Video shows drunk driver swerving on B.C. highway

Police are recommending charges against a driver who was seen swerving and nearly hitting multiple cars on Highway 99.

It happened on Monday, Aug. 7 near Lillooet and video of the incident has now gone viral on TikTok.

Roslyn Kent, who shot the video, said she was heading south on the highway with her partner when they spotted the driver behaving erratically.

“We came up in an 80 kilometres-an-hour zone to a vehicle that was stopped ahead on the road, and we had one car in front of us actually, and we both stopped like, I don’t know what’s going on, do we pass this person because they’re literally stopped and it was super dangerous,” Kent told Global News.

“And so the car in front of us actually passed them and we decided not to pass them because as soon as this car passed, the car actually started driving again, sped up and started tailgating.”

Kent said they decided to keep their distance but were unable to call 911 due to no cell service in the area.

“They just kept going, like swerving into oncoming traffic,” she said. “They were all over the road. They were swerving to the side of the road and then back into the other lane.”

They followed the vehicle for about 15 minutes before the driver crashed into a field.

Kent said every moment was nerve-wracking.

“Thankfully, every time they crossed over the line into the oncoming lane, there were no vehicles for most of it until that one incident … where there were three or four cars and it almost hit a couple of them head-on. So, yeah, I was literally thinking, we are going to witness a death today.”

Following the crash, the couple were able to wave down a passing ambulance and the paramedics were able to radio the police for help.

BC RCMP said an officer was called and the driver, a 36-year-old woman, was detained.

“Charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and operating with over 80 mg% of alcohol, are being submitted to the BC Prosecution Service,” police said in a statement.

“The woman was later released from custody on an upcoming court appearance. No one was injured as a result of the collision.”

Laurie Hopfl, the mayor of Lillooet, said she has seen the video and was holding her breath the entire time.

“This could have been catastrophic, but to my knowledge, nobody was seriously hurt and for that, we are grateful,” she said in a statement.

“I am extremely disappointed that some individuals still take drinking and driving so lightly. Being that the vehicle behind was able to follow and record through, what I’m presuming was a dash cam, for some time, it goes to show how much we need cell service on our Highways in rural areas.”

Kent said she wanted to record and share the video to try and highlight the ongoing dangers of drinking and driving.

“Obviously we need to think twice before we get behind the wheel,” she said.

“Thank goodness no one was hurt. I mean, I just hope the message can get across that it may be harmless to have some drinks and get behind the wheel in your mind, but at the end of the day, the consequences could be severe and could take innocent lives.”