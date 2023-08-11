2 people in custody, firearm recovered after police investigation in Toronto

See more sharing options

Two males are in custody after a police investigation in Toronto following a Friday incident in the area of Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street North.

Toronto police said the incident occurred around 5 p.m. and that both men suffered minor injuries.

Officers said a firearm was also recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

-more to come…

