2 people in custody, firearm recovered after police investigation in Toronto

Two males are in custody after a police investigation in Toronto following a Friday incident in the area of Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street North.
Toronto police said the incident occurred around 5 p.m. and that both men suffered minor injuries.
Officers said a firearm was also recovered.
The investigation is ongoing.
-more to come…
