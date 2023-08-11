Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina organizations help kids with backpacks, school supplies

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 6:14 pm
Local organizations such as the Salvation Army and North Central Family Centre are helping kids strive for success, one backpack at a time. View image in full screen
Local organizations such as the Salvation Army and North Central Family Centre are helping kids strive for success, one backpack at a time. Photo by: Jessica Dunn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As kids get ready to head back to school, backpacks and school supplies are the last things they should have to worry about.

With the costs of inflation, local organizations in Regina are doing their part to help alleviate concerns of affordable back-to-school gear for kids.

Click to play video: 'Regina’s Haven of Hope expecting to fill 800 backpacks with school supplies for young students'
Regina’s Haven of Hope expecting to fill 800 backpacks with school supplies for young students

“A lot of the kids (and) the families that we help, they’re struggling because of inflation,” said Tim Fraser, Salvation Army Corps Officer. “They’re struggling because of the cost of living and the simple things like filling a backpack for kids they can’t afford.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Salvation Army Haven of Hope runs a yearly program called Backpack for Kids where registration reached its capacity with more than 800 backpacks spoken for.

“We’ve had to downscale that this year, largely due to inflation and costs and budgets,” he said. “Everything is just more expensive these days.”

Inside the backpacks, registered kids will receive a binder, duotang, pencil, crayons, markers, pens and exercise books.

More on Canada

“Everything a child needs to enter the classroom, not feeling that they’re singled out because they don’t have the stuff that they require,” said Fraser.

“As a parent myself, as someone who has two kids, I know the struggle of the cost of school supplies and the cost of that weight (that’s) on a parent to be able to provide for their children.”

Jessica Dunn, a realtor with JC Realty Regina, is a community partner with the North Central Family Centre, where donations are collected for new or gently-used backpacks which are then filled with school supplies for families in need.

Trending Now

“We thought that donating our gently-used items and new stuff to North Central Family Centre would be a great initiative because they are looking for those things right now,” said Dunn. “I know money’s (a) little tight this year — if (people) can’t financially donate, maybe they can offer some things that they had lying around the house.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dunn and Fraser are just two of many local residents who help bring smiles to kids to kick off the school year.

“It fills me with joy just to be able to provide something like that to another family,” said Fraser.

Click to play video: 'How to organize your home for back-to-school'
How to organize your home for back-to-school
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsSalvation ArmySchool SuppliesBackpacksNorth Central Family CentreKids in needbackpack donations
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices