Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Second seeded Daniil Medvedev falls to Alex de Minaur at NBO Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2023 5:09 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Second-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev is out of the National Bank Open.

He dropped a 7-6 (7), 7-5 decision to Australia’s Alex de Minaur in quarterfinal play today at Sobeys Stadium.

The result leaves just three seeded players left in the competition.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is set to meet 12th-seeded American Tommy Paul this evening.

Trending Now

The late match on centre court pits seventh-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner against Gael Monfils of France.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain locked up a semifinal berth earlier in the day with a 6-4, 6-2 win over American Mackenzie McDonald.

More on Sports
TennisATPNational Bank OpenDaniil MedvedevToronto tennisMedvedev NBOsobeys stadiumtennis toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices