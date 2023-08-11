Second seeded Daniil Medvedev falls to Alex de Minaur at NBO Toronto

See more sharing options

Second-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev is out of the National Bank Open.

He dropped a 7-6 (7), 7-5 decision to Australia’s Alex de Minaur in quarterfinal play today at Sobeys Stadium.

The result leaves just three seeded players left in the competition.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is set to meet 12th-seeded American Tommy Paul this evening.

The late match on centre court pits seventh-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner against Gael Monfils of France.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain locked up a semifinal berth earlier in the day with a 6-4, 6-2 win over American Mackenzie McDonald.