Saskatchewan talent driving Canada at World Junior Lacrosse Championship

Entering the playoff stage at the 2023 IIJL World Junior Lacrosse Championship in Saskatoon, the Canadian squad is feeling confident about their tournament so far.

It’s not surprising, considering Canada has outscored its opponents 58-14 over just two games of action.

“We’re rolling out wins, we’re having a good time out there and we’re having a lot of fun,” said Canadian captain Matthew St. Germain.

Saskatoon’s St. Germain didn’t need much convincing to play for his home country at the World Junior Championship, let alone wear the ‘C’ on his jersey, as the Saskatchewan SWAT defender leads Canada’s group of athletes with gold on their minds.

“I’m extremely happy and very honoured that I have the ‘C’ and that they gave it to me,” said St. Germain. “It’s an amazing experience to have all your friends and family come out to watch you. You’re at home, there’s no better place to be, right?”

St. Germain is one of seven home-grown Saskatchewan players chosen by Canada’s staff to compete in Saskatoon, while also being one of eight current or former members of the SWAT junior program to crack the Canadian roster.

Behind the bench, SWAT head coach Tyler Rybchinski is also getting the chance to represent his country serving on Marty O’Neill’s coaching staff.

“The SWAT here, this year, we had our ups and downs,” said Rybchinski. “But it’s awesome for these guys to be on a big stage, performing well and being a big part of our team.”

It’s not just Saskatoon talent that’s helped Canada reach the tournament semi-finals, as several players hailing from other Saskatchewan cities are present, including goaltenders Ty Petersen (Weyburn) and Shane Friesen (Swift Current). Melfort’s Dagan Carlson is also getting the opportunity to wear the maple leaf.

“It’s obviously amazing,” said Carlson. “It’s something you dream of as a kid in every sport as an athlete. It’s obviously an honour and it’s a great experience to be here.”

Dominating their games early in the tournament, Canada is again knocking on the door to repeat for a fifth year.

Dating back to the last time Saskatoon hosted the tournament in 2018, a Canadian team has won each tournament and Petersen believes the present group has the same winning mentality.

“It’s feeling electric in there,” said Petersen. “Everyone is vibing with each other. It’s always good to be on a good team.”

Boasting players who are representing other countries such as Australia, Scotland and Poland, the SWAT are hopeful they’ll be bringing a few more medals back to the program at the conclusion of the tournament on Saturday.

“This tournament has been unreal and it’s good exposure for the Saskatchewan boys to still play some lacrosse on each team,” said Rybchinski. “It’s been a first-class tournament and it’s been a great experience just for everyone.”

Canada faces Scotland on Friday night in semi-final action, with the winner facing either the United States or Israel in the gold medal game at 8:00 pm Saturday.