Crime

Ontario man arrested in Manitoba after woman allegedly held against her will

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2023 3:15 pm
Mounties in Manitoba say officers used a spike belt to stop a vehicle on the highway after receiving information from police in Ontario that a passenger may have been held against her will. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
Mounties in Manitoba say officers used a spike belt to stop a vehicle on the highway after receiving information from police in Ontario that a passenger may have been held against her will. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Manitoba Mounties say officers used a spike belt to stop a vehicle on the highway after receiving information from police in Ontario that a passenger may have been held against her will.

RCMP say they were told Sunday that the woman may have been victim of an assault and held by the man.

They say they are both from Niagara Falls, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police advised RCMP that the suspect was travelling west on Highway 16, east of Neepawa.

RCMP officers tried to stop the vehicle before it ran over a spike belt placed further down the road.

The 48-year-old female passenger was found unharmed, and police also located about 4,800 unmarked cigarettes inside the vehicle.

A 45-year-old man faces numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and forcible confinement.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

