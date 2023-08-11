Menu

Crime

Akwesasne police detain 13 people suspected of trying to cross illegally into U.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2023 2:26 pm
WATCH: Just months after eight people died trying to cross the St. Lawrence River, federal funding aims to tackle organized crime on the Akwesasne territory near Cornwall. The money will be provided to the Mohawk community for crime prevention and other policing initiatives. But as Global’s Tim Sargeant reports, there is no quick fix to stop illegal and at times deadly border crossings – May 25, 2023
Akwesasne Mohawk police say they recently detained 13 people who were allegedly attempting to cross illegally into the United States from Canada.

Police say they received a call on Saturday regarding foreign nationals on the American side of the territory in the village of Kana:takon, also known as St. Regis.

Officers found a family of four walking down the road and another family of nine in a private home, and turned them over to Canadian authorities.

The news comes after the bodies of eight Indian and Romanian migrants were found near an overturned boat in March in the waters off Akwesasne, which straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state.

The body of 30-year-old Casey Oakes, who had last been seen operating the boat, was found last month.

Akwesasne police say human smuggling is a serious crime and are encouraging residents to report any suspicious people or activities.

migrantsSt. Lawrence RiverHuman SmugglingIllegal border crossingAkwesasneirregular border crossingRiver Crossing
