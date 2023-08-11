Residential fire considered suspicious: Thompson RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody as Thompson RCMP continue investigating a suspicious fire.

Officers first received a report of a 34-year-old man kicking in a door to a residence on Brandon Crescent, on Aug. 10 at 3:25 p.m. In arriving at the scene, they found the residence engulfed in flames. The man was arrested and taken into custody.

Police said they evacuated residents in neighbouring properties. Local firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and damage was limited to two townhouses.

The office of the fire commission is assisting with an ongoing investigation.