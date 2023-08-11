Menu

Crime

Residential fire considered suspicious: Thompson RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 1:59 pm
A residential fire on Brandon Crescent in Thompson, on Aug. 10, is being investigated as suspicious by RCMP officers. View image in full screen
A residential fire on Brandon Crescent in Thompson, on Aug. 10, is being investigated as suspicious by RCMP officers. Courtesy of Thompson RCMP
A man is in custody as Thompson RCMP continue investigating a suspicious fire.

Officers first received a report of a 34-year-old man kicking in a door to a residence on Brandon Crescent, on Aug. 10 at 3:25 p.m. In arriving at the scene, they found the residence engulfed in flames. The man was arrested and taken into custody.

Police said they evacuated residents in neighbouring properties. Local firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and damage was limited to two townhouses.

The office of the fire commission is assisting with an ongoing investigation.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

