Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Homicide investigation in Sicamous after missing person report leads to body

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 12:57 pm
Sicamous RCMP and BC RCMP are investigating a homicide in the district. View image in full screen
Sicamous RCMP and BC RCMP are investigating a homicide in the district. Megan Turcato/Global News
A body has been found in Sicamous, B.C., leading police to open a homicide investigation.

The BC RCMP Southeast District major crimes unit said the body was found while Mounties were investigating a missing person’s report.

On Aug. 2, police said a man was reported missing to Sicamous RCMP and an investigation was opened looking into the disappearance. During the investigation, police said information came to light that the disappearance was the result of foul play.

The major crimes unit then took over the file and three days later a body was found at a home in Sicamous.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation remains a priority for the (BC RCMP) and Sicamous RCMP and police would like to advise the public this was a targeted incident and that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community,” Cpl. James Grandy said.

Police have not released any further information at this time in an effort to “protect the integrity of the investigation.”

