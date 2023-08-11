Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver woman tries to track stolen car to Okanagan using AirTag

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Troy Charles Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 11:20 am
Click to play video: 'Vancouver woman tracks stolen car with AirTag'
Vancouver woman tracks stolen car with AirTag
A Vancouver woman was led on a wild ride, trying to track down her stolen vehicle. Using an AirTag, she was taken on a journey all the way to the Okanagan.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Vancouver woman went on a strange journey, tracking what she thought was her stolen car all the way to the Okanagan via an Apple AirTag.

On Sunday morning, Becca Hislop was with her boyfriend, out and about in Vancouver near Science World, when her car was stolen.

Fortunately, she had an active Apple AirTag in the car, which showed the car was moving through Vancouver and even caught in downtown traffic.

The next day, Hislop followed the tracker all the way to a winery in Kelowna. But when she arrived, it turned out the AirTag had been moved into an Evo Car Share vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Maple Ridge horse charity hit by thief'
Maple Ridge horse charity hit by thief

“This (person) found the AirTag, took it out of the car and had the foresight to put it into a car that would be moving randomly and effectively sent us all on a wild goose chase, which is what we did,” she said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“I want this person to get their karma because we work hard for our things and it’s not fair that some people think they can cheat and just take.”

Hislop called Vancouver police when her car was stolen. They were eventually able to find the car days later on East Hastings Street with minimal damage.

Global News has reached out to Vancouver police for comment.

More on BC
vancouver policeVancouver crimeVehicle TheftStolen Carcar theftairtagAirTag tracking
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices