Homicide investigation launched after man found dead in Toronto apartment

A 67-year-old man was found dead in a Toronto apartment Wednesday evening prompting a homicide investigation, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to reports of a person who was found dead in an apartment in the Weston Road and Bellevue Crescent area, just south of Lawrence Avenue West, at around 6:35 p.m.

Police said Toronto resident Ahmed Hassan was found deceased.

Toronto police’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Further information about the incident, including Hassan’s cause of death and suspect information, hasn’t been released.

Hassan’s death marks Toronto’s 39th homicide of 2023.