Fake transaction attempted at south-end bank in Guelph

Guelph police say they have charged a 69-year-old Toronto man in connection with a fraudulent transaction at a south-end bank.

Police said they were contacted on Thursday afternoon, however, the suspect fled before officers arrived.

Investigators searched the area and found the man shortly after.

Police arrested a man they say is wanted in Guelph for fraudulent offences and in another city for fraud.

The accused was released to another police service and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.