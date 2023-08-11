Menu

Crime

Fake transaction attempted at south-end bank in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 11, 2023 10:17 am
Guelph police responded to a bank in the city's south end on Thursday afternoon after receiving a report about a fraudulent transaction.
Guelph police responded to a bank in the city's south end on Thursday afternoon after receiving a report about a fraudulent transaction. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say they have charged a 69-year-old Toronto man in connection with a fraudulent transaction at a south-end bank.

Police said they were contacted on Thursday afternoon, however, the suspect fled before officers arrived.

Investigators searched the area and found the man shortly after.

Police arrested a man they say is wanted in Guelph for fraudulent offences and in another city for fraud.

Trending Now

The accused was released to another police service and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.

