Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man stabbed in south London, Ont. carjacking, police say

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 8:09 am
generic london police cruiser View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

London, Ont., police are investigating after a man was left injured following a carjacking in the south end of the city on Thursday.

At 5 p.m., an individual contacted police to report that an acquaintance had stabbed him and stolen his vehicle from a parking lot in the area of Highbury Avenue South.

According to police, the victim was located with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

At around 5:15 p.m., the reported stolen vehicle was located unoccupied in the 1300 block of Wellington Road. A knife was also recovered.

Investigators described the suspect as a tall man with long braids. He is estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, long shorts, and safety-style shoes or boots.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Officers said in a statement that “although the incident is not random in nature, police are reminding the public that if this individual is seen, do not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately.”

The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More on Crime
StabbingLondon OntarioLdnontLondon Police ServiceCarjackingLondon crimeSerious InjuriesWellington RoadNon-life-threatening InjuriesSuspect Descriptionhighbury avenue southLondon carjacking
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices