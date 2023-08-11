Man stabbed in south London, Ont. carjacking, police say

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are investigating after a man was left injured following a carjacking in the south end of the city on Thursday.

At 5 p.m., an individual contacted police to report that an acquaintance had stabbed him and stolen his vehicle from a parking lot in the area of Highbury Avenue South.

According to police, the victim was located with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

At around 5:15 p.m., the reported stolen vehicle was located unoccupied in the 1300 block of Wellington Road. A knife was also recovered.

Investigators described the suspect as a tall man with long braids. He is estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, long shorts, and safety-style shoes or boots.

Officers said in a statement that “although the incident is not random in nature, police are reminding the public that if this individual is seen, do not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately.”

The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).