Firefighters battling 5-alarm fire at industrial site in north Etobicoke

TORONTO — Firefighters are battling a major five-alarm blaze at an industrial site in west-end Toronto.

Toronto Fire says crews were called to 35 Vulcan Street in the Martin Grove Road and Belfield Road area of Etobicoke at approximately 1:15 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found several tractor trailers on fire at the back of the industrial building, which is listed as a chemical wholesaler.

Authorities say the flames soon spread to the building itself, and firefighters are working to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby sites, which include a large lumberyard.

The industrial building is said to house several rail cars, tanker trucks and storage tanks, and several small explosions have been reported at the site.

Toronto Fire says no injuries have been reported.

View image in full screen Heavy thick smoke comes from industrial site in north Etobicoke after fire breaks out on Aug. 11, 2023. Enzo Arimini / Global News

Operations continue at a 5-alarm fire on Vulcan St. Large quantity of smoke in the surrounding area. Please keep windows closed as a precaution if downwind from this incident and avoid the area. Thank you. ^dv #Toronto pic.twitter.com/ppowlQFK9K — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) August 11, 2023

A few raw images from the scene of the 5-alarm fire on Vulcan St. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/Zwq1gNLeYc — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) August 11, 2023