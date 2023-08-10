Police seek witnesses to daylight stabbing in New Westminster

Send this page to someone via email

Police in New Westminster are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing that sent a man to hospital last week.

The attack happened around noon last Wednesday near the 700 block of Carnarvon Street.

In a media release, New Westminster police said officers arrived to find the victim with multiple stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital, and released later the same day.

Police were unable to locate a suspect at the scene.

“We take this kind of incident extremely seriously and we are conducting a very thorough investigation to ensure this suspect is identified and held accountable,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the release.

“I would urge members of the public who witnessed the incident, or know anything about the events to come forward and report information to us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.