Crime

Police seek witnesses to daylight stabbing in New Westminster

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 8:11 pm
FILE - New Westminster police officers said they shut down an "illegal" nightclub on Jan. 30, 2022 and issued fines under B.C.'s COVID-19 Related Measures Act. View image in full screen
New Westminster police are looking for witnesses to a stabbing in the city's downtown around noon last Wednesday. Handout/New Westminster Police Department
Police in New Westminster are appealing for witnesses to a stabbing that sent a man to hospital last week.

The attack happened around noon last Wednesday near the 700 block of Carnarvon Street.

In a media release, New Westminster police said officers arrived to find the victim with multiple stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital, and released later the same day.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police identify Granville Street stabbing victim'
Vancouver police identify Granville Street stabbing victim

Police were unable to locate a suspect at the scene.

“We take this kind of incident extremely seriously and we are conducting a very thorough investigation to ensure this suspect is identified and held accountable,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the release.

“I would urge members of the public who witnessed the incident, or know anything about the events to come forward and report information to us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.

