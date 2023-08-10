Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Aerial mapping updates sizes of Adams Lake wildfires

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 10, 2023 6:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Scores gather to honour young firefighter in Penticton'
Scores gather to honour young firefighter in Penticton
A large public tribute took place on Wednesday in Penticton for a 25-year-old firefighter who died while battling wildfires last month. A procession and memorial took place with RCMP, firefighters from across the region, local government and family. Taya Fast reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two wildfires in B.C.’s Shuswap region are larger in size after new aerial mapping.

The Lower East Adams Lake blaze, located around 21 kilometres north of Chase, is now at 6,505 hectares, up from its last estimate of 4,823 hectares.

Across Adams Lake, the Bush Creek East wildfire grew to 3,061 hectares, up from 1,789 hectares.

Click to play video: 'Hawaii wildfires kill 36 as historic town of Lahaina torched: “Everything’s gone”'
Hawaii wildfires kill 36 as historic town of Lahaina torched: “Everything’s gone”

BC Wildfire says the new mapping occurred late Wednesday evening, when conditions cleared.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not necessarily that we’ve seen new growth overnight,” Shaelee Stears of BC Wildfire said. “It’s just when we’ve been able to get a new track on the fire.

“Visibility definitely hinders that in getting the perimeter (sized). But we were able to get an updated perimeter and updated sizing.”

Both wildfires are considered out of control, with each having a suspected cause of lightning. Evacuation alerts and orders have also been issued for both.

On Thursday, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said the region also received four to six millimetres of rain, which dampened some of the fire’s behaviour.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Festival cancelled by Princeton wildfire'
Festival cancelled by Princeton wildfire

It’s a welcomed respite, but BCWS says it wasn’t enough to make a long-lasting impact on the fire, “but it can help day-to-day operations when we see that slight increase in precipitation.”

Story continues below advertisement

The regional district added that “the weather is forecast to move back into a very hot, dry pattern, which may increase fire activity.”

More on Canada
BC wildfiresBC Wildfire Servicesouthern interiorShuswapbcwsColumbia Shuswap Regional DistrictCSRDAdams LakeLower East Adams Lake WildfireShuswap wildfiresBC Interior WildfiresBush Creek East wildfireAdams lake wildfires
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices