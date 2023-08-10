Large sinkhole along Hwy 400 repaired, lanes reopened: OPP

A large sinkhole along the southbound lanes of Highway 400 near Bradford has been repaired, officials say.
Ontario Provincial Police said on Monday a large sinkhole was reported near Bradford, near Highway 88 and Line 5.
The Ministry of Transportation was informed and drivers were told to expect delays.
Police said that although the sinkhole appeared relatively small from the road it continued around 11 feet below the surface.
On Thursday, police said repairs to the sinkhole were completed, and all lanes along the highway were reopened.
