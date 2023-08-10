Crop report: 4 per cent of harvesting in Sask. is complete

The crop report for the week of Aug. 1 to 7 shows that harvest is now four per cent complete in Saskatchewan as many combines entered the field.

According to the report, this is ahead of the five-year and 10-year averages of two per cent. However, producers who have not started yet are preparing for the oncoming harvest season.

“Producers have been working on taking their winter cereals and pulse crops off this past week. The fall rye harvest is most advanced, with 43 per cent of the crop off. Winter wheat is currently 15 per cent harvested for the year,” the report read.

“Harvest progress is led by the southwest, with 11 per cent complete in that region. The northeast region has just started, with less than one per cent of the crop off. Field peas are the most harvested of all spring seeded crops, with 22 per cent of this year’s crop harvested. Lentils are not far behind with 17 per cent of the crop in the bin.”

Story continues below advertisement

Harvest for oilseeds such as canola, flax, mustard and soybeans have also begun and many haying and silage operations are finishing their last fields. The report shows that dryland alfalfa yields are estimated to be 1.2 tons per acre, while greenfeed is estimated to be 1.4 tons per acre.

“Irrigated alfalfa is estimated to yield 2.9 tons per acre, while greenfeed is estimated to yield 1.2 tons per acre,” the report read. “Silage yields are estimated to be 4.4 tons per acre.”

The report said many producers are expressing concerns about feed supply this coming winter and are looking at using grain crops as feed. With this year’s dry conditions, water quality is also a concern. Producers can access water quality testing for livestock through their local regional offices.

Different parts of the province have experienced wet conditions as scattered and varying rain showers moved through this week.

“The southwest reported the most precipitation this past week with 36 mm in the Eyebrow region. The Pelly region also reported significant moisture with 31 mm while other areas of the province received as little as trace amounts,” the report read.

“The warm temperatures outcompeted any moisture received this past week and soil moisture continues to decrease. Provincially, 12 per cent of cropland has adequate moisture, 45 per cent is short and 43 per cent is very short. Ten per cent of hay and pastureland has adequate topsoil moisture, 43 per cent is short, and 48 per cent is very short.”

Story continues below advertisement

Producers have also reported some crop damage this past week, which was mostly due to drought and heat stress, as well as grasshopper and flea beetle damage. Producers will continue to have their hands full harvesting and preparing bins and machinery for harvest. They will also be selling cattle, hauling water and preparing for fall operations.

As harvest time is known as a busy time for producers, the report is sending a reminder to the public to give machinery extra space and time when travelling on roadways.

“The risk of fire this harvest is exacerbated by the dry conditions seen throughout the growing season and producers are encouraged to have fire mitigation resources at the ready,” the report read. “Dry conditions can be stressful for producers, and they are reminded to take safety precautions in all the work they do.”

Producers have access to the Farm Stress Line to provide support by calling at 1-800-667-4442 and additional resources related to dry conditions are available through the ministry website or by contacting their regional office.