Calgary kicks off #ExploreDowntownYYC to support local businesses

To support local businesses and showcase events and activations happening downtown, the City of Calgary is launching #ExploreDowntownYYC. The goal of the campaign is to encourage Calgarians and visitors to discover new places, businesses and opportunities in the city.

Stop by today for a little 3X3! 🏀 We partnered with the @parksfdncalgary & the @calgarysurge on the construction of a brand-new sport court at Century Gardens, which was unveiled with help from young basketball fans! Come check out the new courts as you #ExploreDowntownYYC pic.twitter.com/AfGg7JGbel — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) August 9, 2023

“Throughout this campaign, we’re excited to show Calgarians that downtown is a vibrant, diverse and exciting destination with festivals, events and activations happening year-round,” said Thom Mahler, director of downtown strategy with the City of Calgary.

#ExploreDowntownYYC encourages people to start their journey downtown and the city provides sample itineraries online as a guide. Using the hashtag #ExploreDowntownYYC is encouraged to build momentum and awareness of the campaign on social media.

The downtown strategy team says it is focused on supporting downtown revitalization and solving prolonged economic challenges. It hopes the campaign will capitalize on opportunities that will create jobs, drive economic recovery and transform downtown.

To learn more about #ExploreDowntownYYC, visit calgary.ca/exploredowntown.