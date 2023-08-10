Perjury charges for pair involved in 2019 Kamloops manslaughter trial

Send this page to someone via email

Two people involved in a 2019 manslaughter trial in Kamloops, B.C., have been arrested on perjury charges.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, the BC Prosecution Service requested warrants for James David Bond, 33, and Sara Anne Hupe, 42, who each face one count of perjury. Police said the pair were located on Vancouver Island and arrested soon after.

In a press release issued Thursday, RCMP said the charges date back to allegations brought forth in the spring of 2019, and relate to a manslaughter trial into the 2016 death of Sean Dunn, 42, of Kamloops.

In March 2019, CFJC Today reported that a B.C. Supreme Court jury found Bond not guilty in the manslaughter death of Dunn.

During his testimony, Bond said he punched Dunn in the head three times in the early hours of Dec. 30, 2016, across from The Duchess on Tranquille, and that the attack was preceded by ongoing issues with Dunn.

Where the perjury issue arose was not highlighted by police, but it’s a relatively unusual charge to see levied, RCMP said.

“The recommendations to proceed with perjury charges followed a lengthy investigation led by our Serious Crime Unit, and relate to accusations involving the intent to mislead justice,” said Supt. Jeff Pelley, the Kamloops RCMP detachment’s officer in charge.

“The charge is not one we see commonly put forth and was the result of the hard work and efforts of our Kamloops team.”