Winnipeg cops looking for witnesses to serious assault at Main Street hotel last month

Winnipeg police are hoping the public can help with an investigation into a serious assault last month.

The incident took place on the night of July 7, around 10 p.m., outside the McLaren Hotel on Main Street. Police said a 50-year-old man was assaulted and left with “life-altering” injuries as a result.

According to police, there may have been multiple people in the area at the time of the assault, and they’re looking for any details that might help identify a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).