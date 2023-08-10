Safety assessments underway after train derailment in Brandon early Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

A train derailment in Brandon early Thursday has led to some road closures as safety assessments are being made.

Brandon police say they were notified around 1:45 a.m. Thursday about the incident, which saw three cars from a CPKC train leave the track under the Daly overpass.

Police said at least one of the cars, which weren’t carrying any hazardous goods, hit a concrete support, causing visible damage.

While an assessment of the damage is underway, 18th Street will be closed on both sides of the overpass.

CP Rail became CPKC after Canadian Pacific Railway merged with Kansas City Southern earlier this year.