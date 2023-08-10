Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Sea Bears’ Teddy Allen named CEBL Most Valuable Player

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2023 8:34 am
Teddy Allen of the Winnipeg Sea Bears has been named the Most Valuable Player in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Allen was among the league’s leaders in numerous categories in 2023, including leading the league in points (544), three-pointers made (tie-70), minutes (717) and minutes played per game (35.9).

He finished second in average points per game (27.2), fifth in total rebounds (157) and steals (33), and 10th in assists (72).

Kadre Grey was named the Canadian player of the year after leading the league this season in average assists per game (6.3), while finishing second in total assists (tie-101), fifth in three-point percentage (43.0 per cent) and seventh in average minutes per game (32.7).

The Toronto, Ont., native led the Ottawa BlackJacks to the second-best record in the league at 12-8.

Taylor won the league’s Coach of the Year after leading the expansion Sea Bears to the second-best record in the league (tie) at 12-8 and second place in the western conference.

Winnipeg SportsBasketballCEBLCanadian Elite Basketball LeagueWinnipeg Sea BearsWinnipeg BasketballTeddy Allen
© 2023 The Canadian Press

