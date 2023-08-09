Second annual Vernon Pride Week festivities underway

Send this page to someone via email

It’s time to show your pride at the second annual Vernon Pride Week celebration with plenty of events aimed to bring together all members and allies of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

“[Wednesday night] we have an all-ages resource night at the library which I am really proud of. We have something for the whole family. We have a craft room for the kids to do while their parents or older siblings are at two separate panels,” said Abbie Wilson the president of the Vernon Pride Society.

One of the panels is for parents and caregivers and the other is for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth.

“Then Thursday, we have a storytime at the library and in the evening have a Two Spirit, Trans and Non-binary Storytelling night when people will share their experiences of living as themselves,” said Wilson.

“Friday night is a really big event at the Polson Night Market.”

The night market takes over Polson Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at when there will be food trucks, performers, face-painting and more to mark the occasion.

“Then of course Saturday is our big march day and plaza day with lots of non-profit booths to browse,” said Wilson.

Everyone is welcome to the Vernon Pride March and Plaza Day on Saturday, the opening speeches begin at 10:30 a.m. and the march begins at 11 a.m. sharp at the 2900 Plaza Market. The marchers will go to the rainbow crosswalk on 3o Avenue and then return back to the starting point.

In the plaza, there will be live music, games, entertainment and more until 2 p.m.

“Then we have the Fruitcake that night which is just a big dance and then Sunday we have yoga in the morning and then we are finishing the week off with an all-ages meditation,” said Wilson.

For more details on all of the events visit www.vernonpride.ca