‘Invisible homelessness’ in Kelowna prompts fundraising campaign

Send this page to someone via email

It’s called invisible homelessness, and it’s on the rise in the Central Okanagan.

“It’s what we don’t see,” said Breanna McDonald, engagement and partnership coordinator with Mamas For Mamas. “People living in tents, campgrounds, in their cars, on people’s couches.”

The Kelowna-based organization, which supports families struggling to make ends meet, says there is a growing number of people and families falling into homelessness, or on the verge of it.

2:05 Kelowna’s Journey Home Society loses city support

“Inflation, cost of living, cost of food, cost of rent, specifically in the Okanagan, is very extreme,” McDonald told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“And sometimes it’s make-or-break between feeding your children or putting a roof over your head.”

The organization has seen an 82 per cent increase in the number of families needing homelessness support this year alone.

“Seeing cases day to day, it puts into perspective how lucky we all are,” said an emotional McDonald. “And even a little help is a lot of help to people who have nothing.”

0:35 Expert says stigma causing homeless to become invisible

The situation, which McDonald called dire, has motivated a new fundraising campaign.

Called Filling The Housing Gap. the campaign has goal of $250,000.

“We’d like to do this before back to school so that kids can kind of have a solid base to start their year,” McDonald said.

Story continues below advertisement

Funds raised will be used to support those at risk of losing their housing, or lacking the extra amount to secure it.

“Anything from covering first and last month’s rent, rental insurance, utility bills, food costs, just to ensure that if it’s a make-or-break between keeping your home or finding a home, we’re there to give you that opportunity and a chance,” McDonald said.

The Stober Foundation helped kick-start the fundraising initiative with a donation of $50,000, which was quickly matched by entrepreneur and philanthropist Brent Marshall.

“We’re big on the campaign,” Marshall said. “We want to help and we want to encourage other companies to get behind it.”

2:03 Kelowna man beats addiction and homelessness, opens business

Marshall, who’s a commercial realtor and business broken with Business Finders, is passionate about the cause.

Story continues below advertisement

As a teenager, he was displaced from his home and knows firsthand the struggles involved in fending for yourself.

“I was on my own. But, at that point, the community, they kind of took me in until I could get on my own. I can’t imagine it here because there are so many people that don’t have family, or other people close to them here, that can help them in that time of need,” he said.

“So you actually see them living in vehicles, tents, backyards, and with children, and that just should not be happening.”

The Filling The Housing Gap campaign is underway.

You can go to the Mamas For Mamas website for more information or to donate.