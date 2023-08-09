London, Ont. encampment response could be extended to end of September

City staff and lead agencies are seeking an extension of the ongoing temporary response providing basic needs to those living in encampments along the Thames River.

In a report to the strategic priorities and policy committee, staff have requested $52,000 to fund six more weeks of the encampment service depots through to the end of September.

The service depots have been operating daily since July 4 at four downtown locations: Ann Street Park, Cavendish Park, Watson Street Park and Wellington Valley Park.

Chantelle McDonald, director of services of London Cares and co-chair of the Encampment Implementation Table, tells Global News the response has been positive so far among the people in encampments.

“Service depots are there to alleviate desperation and human suffering that we are seeing while also building relationships,” McDonald said.

McDonald added the reception from neighbours of the depots, which are set up for only an hour or so a day at each location, has also been positive. While the depots are only temporary each day, a portable toilet has been accessible 24 hours a day for those in encampments, something neighbours are happy about, said McDonald.

So far, the city says 445 unique individuals have been engaged. Just under 1,300 meal kits, 147 hygiene supplies and 78 harm reduction equipment have been distributed among the services provided.

Besides providing those basic needs, McDonald says a big part of the program is to build trust with those in encampments for when the time comes for them to transition to the hubs.

“The consistent connection to outreach that is running seven days a week has really supported those individuals in the encampments to build trust,” McDonald said.

And while staff and agencies had initially planned to transition the location of the service depots after the first six weeks, McDonald says the building of trust is why the city and lead agencies have requested to continue them in their current spots for another six weeks.

“Right now, our efforts are towards providing that consistent support to individuals,” McDonald said. “Those relationships are really key when building that bridge into supportive housing or hubs services.”

The request to city politicians will be considered at a meeting of the strategic priorities and policy committee – which includes all council members – on Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m.

City staff say there is enough funding remaining to cover the more than two-week gap between the program extension beginning on Aug. 14 and when council could give its earliest approval on Aug. 29.

Should council decide to deny the request, the services would “wind down.”

Hubs update

The report from staff also outlines updates to the hub implantation plans. The city has begun the process of accepting bids on the locations of the first three to five hubs, which can not be located near elementary schools, child care centres or within a residential neighbourhood.

Part of the ongoing hub implementation plan includes a council directive of continuing public engagement opportunities. Should council pass the recommendations in the report, the city has planned five more community engagement sessions at the following locations: