Service depots begin deployment for encampments in London, Ont.

The short-term response to encampments in London, Ont., began Tuesday, with those most in need receiving basic necessities.

Coordinated by local community organizations and the City of London, the service depots began in the morning and ran for roughly 90 minutes at four locations.

The four locations — Ann Street Park, Cavendish Park, Watson Street Park and Wellington Valley Park — will be serviced every day of the week for at least the next 30 days.

Kevin Dickins, the deputy city manager of social and health development with the city, says the locations were chosen in part because encampments are already set up in those areas.

“These four locations are locations where we already have a strong outreach and city presence,” said Dickins.

“What we’re trying to do is go to where people are now and eliminate that need for people to go out and try and make ends meet to try to stay alive.”

While the City of London is acting as a partner in the service depots, they are organized mainly by community groups like London Cares, Ark Aid, the 519 Pursuit and more.

Chantelle McDonald, director of service for London Cares, says the reception from those living in encampments has been one of “appreciation” for several reasons.

Beyond receiving basic needs such as water, food and hygiene supplies, McDonald says users are very happy that a portable toilet has been set up to be usable 24 hours a day. McDonald adds the portable restroom is good for both the users and the surrounding community.

“Being able to provide that washroom provides some dignity, some respect and also supports the neighboring communities,” says McDonald from Cavendish Park.

Another point of appreciation is the service depots will arrive at each of the four locations at roughly the same time every day. McDonald says the consistent times is a vital aspect of building trust as she says, “we’re working with a lot of individuals that don’t trust the system.”

“Connection is a key part in decreasing the desperation we are seeing,” said McDonald. “Building those connections, building that trust, will really support and anchor people into the hubs once they come.”

The portable toilet will be the only object that remains on location after each 90 minute visit. Dickins says the service depots are truly a short-term solution meant as a bridge to the long-term solutions devised from the whole of community response.

A report providing an update on the whole of community response and the initial planned five hubs is expected at the July 24 strategic priorities and policy committee meeting.