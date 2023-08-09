Suspicious candy bear-shaped substance found in park confirmed to be fentanyl: Lethbridge police

Send this page to someone via email

On June 22, Lethbridge, Alta., police issued a warning to the public to be on alert after a suspicious substance shaped like a candy bear was found in Galt Gardens. On Wednesday, police said lab testing confirmed it was fentanyl.

On June 20, a member of the downtown policing unit located an unattended bag on the east side of the park. Inside was a small quantity of suspected fentanyl, coloured greenish-blue in a bear shape that could be mistaken for candy. The container holding the bear also included suspected fentanyl pieces in other colours.

Police say given the extreme toxicity of fentanyl and the potential for significant harm had a child or an unsuspecting person located the bear, they issued a public warning prior to sending the drugs away for analysis.

Lab analysis determined the bear contained fentanyl, bromazolam and caffeine.

In searching the park following the initial discovery, police say they did not locate any additional fentanyl bears, nor have there been any further reports.

Using bright colours or moulds to create certain shapes is not uncommon in the illicit production of fentanyl, according to police, and they advise anyone who finds a suspicious substance not to touch it and to immediately call police at 403-328-4444.