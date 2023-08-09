Toronto Maple Leafs add goaltending depth with veteran Martin Jones

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Martin Jones to a one-year contract worth US$875,000.

The 33-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., brings a wealth of experience to the team with a record of 225-163-35 in 444 career regular-season NHL games with Los Angeles, San Jose, Philadelphia and Seattle.

He holds a 2.71 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage, with 28 shutouts.

Jones had a 27-13-3 record, with a 2.99 goals-against average, .887 save percentage, and three shutouts last season with the Kraken.

He was a backup to Jonathan Quick when the Los Angeles Kings won the 2014 Stanley Cup. He appeared in two playoff games during the run and did not surrender a goal in 56 minutes of action.

As a starting goaltender, he backstopped the Sharks to the 2016 Cup final, where they lost in six games to Pittsburgh.

Internationally, Jones contributed to Canada’s gold medal win at the 2015 world championship and a silver medal at the 2010 world junior championship.

Jones adds depth to a Leafs goaltending corps that includes veteran Ilya Samsonov, who was awarded a one-year, $3.55-million contract in arbitration this off-season, and rookie Joseph Woll.

Another veteran, Matt Murray, was recently placed on long-term injured reserve and is out indefinitely.