Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders release wide receiver Derel Walker

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 2:41 pm
Saskatchewan Roughriders Derel Walker (18) makes the catch as Edmonton Elks Ed Gainey (11) tries to stop him during CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on June 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Saskatchewan Roughriders Derel Walker (18) makes the catch as Edmonton Elks Ed Gainey (11) tries to stop him during CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on June 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released wide receiver Derel Walker.

The 32-year-old joined the Riders this past off-season and played in the season opener against Edmonton where he picked up three catches for 28 yards and a touchdown in Saskatchewan’s 17-13 win over the Elks.

Ever since he has been sidelined with an injury and was placed on the six-game injured list.

And with many receivers stepping up due to injury, the wide receiver group has become a difficult group to break into.

Tevin Jones replaced Walker at receiver and has had an impressive first half of the season. Jones is fourth overall in receiving yards (563) and is tied at fourth in receptions (38).

Saskatchewan is also expecting to get Canadian Kian Schaffer-Baker off the injured list very soon, marking the return of another star receiver.

Walker is in his eighth CFL season and first with the Roughriders.

CFLRegina NewsSaskatchewan RoughridersRidersCFL newsDerel WalkerRider newsTevin Jones
