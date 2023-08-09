Menu

Entertainment

Lil Tay, Vancouver teen who shot to fame on social media, dies suddenly

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 1:08 pm
Click to play video: '‘Lil Tay’s’ mom resigns as a realtor'
‘Lil Tay’s’ mom resigns as a realtor
The mother and manager of the nine-year-old Metro Vancouver girl who's become an Instagram star has resigned as a realtor. John Hua reports – May 10, 2018
A Metro Vancouver teenager who gained fame on social media a few years ago has passed away, according to her family.

Claire, known online as Lil Tay, passed “suddenly and tragically” according to a post on her Instagram account.

She would have been about 14 or 15 years old.

Lil Tay gained fame online when she started posting videos of her rapping, sitting in high-priced cars, and flashing stacks of money.

The dangers of posting about your children on social media

However, it later turned out that one of the cars shown in her videos, a red Mercedes convertible, belonged to her mother’s boss.

Angela Tian was working for Pacific Evergreen Realty, a real estate firm with an office at Oakridge Centre on West 41st Avenue at the time.

Boss David Yang told Global News in 2018 that he never gave permission for his car to appear in the then-nine-year-old’s video.

Another video showed Lil Tay in a luxury apartment but that also turned out to be a listing by Pacific Evergreen Realty at the time.

Tian eventually retired from the real estate company.

The Instagram post revealed the family also recently lost Claire’s brother and both deaths are under investigation.

“Claire will remain forever in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her,” the post reads.

