Someone in Florida has won the $2B Mega Millions jackpot

A lucky someone who purchased a Mega Millions ticket in Florida has won Tuesday night’s US$1.58 billion (C$2.12 billion) jackpot, the lottery announced.

The win is the largest in Mega Millions history, and the third-largest lottery jackpot ever doled out in the U.S., according to the Florida lottery.

Tuesday’s lucky numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32 and 33 with a gold Mega Ball of 14.

Though the winner’s identity hasn’t been announced publicly, the successful ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach, Fla.

The lucky winner can claim their prize in a lump sum or annuity payments over 30 years, both of which are taxed. According to Forbes, the lump sum would be about US$783.3 million (C$1.05 billion) and tends to be the more popular option among lotto winners. The annuity payments would reportedly equate to an approximate US$595.3 million (C$799 million) after a 24 per cent federal tax, though the winner could be taxed higher based on their income level.

Two separate tickets sold in Florida and North Carolina also won US$2 million (C$2.68 million) by matching the first five numbers and activating an optional, pre-paid multiplier called the Megaplier. Five other ticketholders scored US$1 million (C$1.34 million) by matching the first five numbers without the Megaplier.

The jackpot had been growing for nearly four months without a winner. There have been 31 consecutive Mega Millions drawings since the last jackpot was claimed in April.

According to the Washington Post, billion-dollar jackpots are becoming more popular because the lottery companies have created lower odds for each game, meaning the grand prize can be rolled over more often. A series of 2017 rule changes — including a larger starting jackpot and higher ticket price — changed the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot from about one in 258 million to one in 302 million.

Before Tuesday’s winner was announced, the largest Mega Millions jackpot was a record-setting US$1.53 billion (C$2.05 billion) ticket sold in South Carolina in 2018.

The all-time highest lotto jackpot in the U.S. was a US$2.04 billion (C$2.74 billion) Powerball prize won last year in California.

You do not have to be an American citizen or resident to play in the Mega Millions lottery, meaning Canadians are welcome to purchase tickets.

The easiest way to get enter the Mega Millions draw is to buy a lottery ticket in the States yourself or get an American friend or family member to purchase a ticket on your behalf. There are also numerous third-party services that claim to buy a ticket on your behalf — though this option may come with some risks, lotteries warn.