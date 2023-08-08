Woman injured in Toronto stabbing, man arrested

A woman has serious injuries as a result of a stabbing in Toronto on Tuesday evening, police say.
Toronto police said the incident happened near Pharmacy Avenue and Huntingwood Drive just after 6:30 p.m.
A woman was stabbed at a home in the area, officers said. Paramedics told Global News she was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A man was arrested at the scene. Police said they were in the area investigating.
