Crime

Woman injured in Toronto stabbing, man arrested

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 7:51 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A woman has serious injuries as a result of a stabbing in Toronto on Tuesday evening, police say.

Toronto police said the incident happened near Pharmacy Avenue and Huntingwood Drive just after 6:30 p.m.

A woman was stabbed at a home in the area, officers said. Paramedics told Global News she was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A man was arrested at the scene. Police said they were in the area investigating.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

