Traffic

Construction in Regina’s downtown continues, residents express frustration

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 6:32 pm
Two construction projects take over Regina's downtown area that have many residents frustrated the detours and the inability to get to their favourite shopping stores. View image in full screen
Two construction projects take over Regina's downtown area that have many residents frustrated the detours and the inability to get to their favourite shopping stores. Global Regina still
Local residents are reacting to the construction that continues to block traffic in the Regina downtown area.

“This construction …. is too much,” said Nicole Grenier. “People need to come (downtown) to shop and (construction) is blocking all of those people from that.”

Taylor Balfour, who works at SaskTel says on a regular day, says it takes her 20 minutes to commute from home to work. But with the construction, it takes her more than half an hour.

“There are a few different routes that I can use to get here, but it’s definitely out of time,” said Balfour.

“I would just like to see even more communication on the City’s end regarding planning of where construction is happening and when, because I definitely would find that that would save me a lot of time.”

In an emailed statement from the City of Regina, there are two projects along 11th Avenue Revitalization Project and the Transit Building repair.

“Pedestrian and traffic access to local businesses is always at the forefront for our construction planning each year. We have been providing pedestrian-safe access to buildings, creating temporary two-way streets, and ensuring alley access for delivery vehicles and waste pick up,” the statement read.

“We have also been working with the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District to remind people that downtown businesses are open during construction through a robust advertising and social media campaign.”

For the 11th Avenue project, the City anticipates opening the road by end of September or early October to both traffic and Regina Transit buses.

The Transit Information Centre on 11th is currently having some roof and masonry repairs completed but remains accessible and open to pedestrians and is expected to be complete this fall.

Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsConstructionregina trafficregina constructionRegina Downtownsummer construction
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

